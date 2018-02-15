Karnataka: JDS considers alliance with Left parties

The JDS has enjoyed a good relationship with Left parties over the years. The JDS has enjoyed a good relationship with Left parties over the years.

After tying up with Mayawati’s BSP for the Karnataka polls, former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda is looking at an alliance of his Janata Dal Secular with Left parties.

“We are considering an alliance with the Communist parties. We will soon hold discussions. We will grant them a few seats,’’ Deve Gowda said on Wednesday.

The JDS has enjoyed a good relationship with Left parties over the years. Last week, CPI general secretary Survaram Sudhakar Reddy stated that the CPI and CPM had jointly decided to talk to Deve Gowda for an alliance.

The JDS has been campaigning on its traditional pro-farmer plank, with Deve Gowda promising to waive all loans of farmers

The former PM was recently involved in a spat with CM Siddaramaiah over the state government’s denial of permission to Deve Gowda to speak at an event of the Jain community. Deve Gowda is subsequently reported to have referred to Siddaramaiah as “neecha” man. The CM responded, “When you fight for rights of Dalits, backward classes and minorities, powerful people will be upset and call you names… I take these names as medals of honour and not insults.”

