Don’t link Karnataka IT raids with Gujarat Rajya Sabha elections: Arun Jaitley to Congress

On charges that the government is using investigating agencies like CBI, ED and IT, the Finance Minister said “whether it is a use or abuse, it depends of recovery”. (File photo) On charges that the government is using investigating agencies like CBI, ED and IT, the Finance Minister said “whether it is a use or abuse, it depends of recovery”. (File photo)

Reacting to the Income Tax raids against a Karnataka minister which led to Congress members disrupting the proceedings in Parliament on Wednesday, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley asked them not to link the searches with Rajya Sabha polls in Gujarat. He said, “The searches should not be linked to the Rajya Sabha election in Gujarat.”

Speaking on the issue in both Houses of Parliament, Jaitley said, “No search operation was conducted at the resort in Karnataka where Gujarat Congress MLAs have been staying. However, the minister, who had “gone and parked himself” at the resort, was picked up from there for questioning.” He maintained that the searches were being conducted at 39 other places and “not at this resort”.

The Congress members on Wednesday forced three adjournments of the Rajya Sabha and staged a walkout from the Lok Sabha.

On charges that the government is using investigating agencies like CBI, ED and IT, the Finance Minister said “whether it is a use or abuse, it depends of recovery”.

The tax department conducted searches at a Bengaluru resort where 42 MLAs from Gujarat are staying since July 30 and the properties of minister D K Shivakumar. Rs 5 crore in cash was recovered from Shivakumar’s residence in Delhi

Raising the issue in Rajya Sabha, Congress leader Anand Sharma said that an attempt was being made to “derail and hijack” the elections to the Council of States and the raids were “targetted”. He questioned the timing and place of the raids and said, “Since morning they (ED and IT) have started the raids.”

Also, Leader of Opposition Ghulam Nabi Azad said the elections to the Rajya Sabha should be held without fear in a free and fair manner. “But in this election (in Gujarat) all these three things are not happening,” he said and alleged that Congress MLAs were being “kidnapped”. “This is against democracy,” he said. He asked why the raids on the minister was “taking place today and not a month later or before.”

Jaitley, responding to these ministers said the properties of a “particular” minister of the Karnataka government was searched. He said, “In that resort where your MLAs are staying, no search has taken place, no MLA has been searched. A particular individual was to be searched. He has gone and parked himself in that resort.”

“So the authorities, because they had to confront him with the recovery, they had gone to get him to his residence so that he could be adequately questioned by the authorities,” the Finance Minister said, adding that the minister has been taken to his residence from the resort.

Jaitley also said the resort was not an area where the Karnataka minister can get “immunity from the law”.

He said, “I have taken details from the income tax department and verified (them) myself. No resort where the Gujarat MLAs are lodged have been searched. Yes, searches have taken places at 39 locations involving a Karnataka minister. He himself went to the resort. As per the procedure, the person against whom the raid was conducted has to be confronted to take his statement. The officials only visited the resort where the minister was tearing off the papers. We have also collected these papers and done a ‘panchanama’.”

Dissatisfied with Jaitley’s remarks, Congress members trooped into the well of Rajya Sabha and started shouting slogans. The House was adjourned for 10 minutes. Later the House took up Zero Hour mentions.

However, Congress members again started raising slogans during the Question Hour. Chairman Hamid Ansari adjourned the House for the second time for 10 minutes and later till 2 pm.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd