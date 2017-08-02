Karnataka IT raids: BJP on witch-hunt to win one Rajya Sabha seat, says Congress’ Ahmed Patel

Congress leader Ahmed Patel reacted to the IT raids in Bengaluru calling it a ‘witch-hunt’ by the BJP. (Express photo/Renuka Puri, File) Congress leader Ahmed Patel reacted to the IT raids in Bengaluru calling it a ‘witch-hunt’ by the BJP. (Express photo/Renuka Puri, File)

Senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel on Wednesday called the Income Tax raids, conducted in 39 locations in connection with Karnataka Energy Minister DK Shivakumar, a ‘witch-hunt’ by the BJP. Patel, who is in contention for one of the three Rajya Sabha seats from Gujarat, added that the searches show the party’s ‘utter desperation and frustration’. The agency recovered Rs five crore in cash from the Shivakumar’s Delhi residence, reported news agency PTI.

“BJP is on an unprecedented witch-hunt just to win one Rajya Sabha seat,” Patel was quoted as saying by news agency ANI. “After using state machinery & every other agency, these I-T raids show their utter desperation & frustration,” he added. The Congress is likely to raise the issue in Parliament today. Read: Income Tax Dept raids Karnataka resort where Gujarat Congress MLAs are residing. Click here.

The IT department raided rooms at the Eagleton Resort near Bengaluru this morning, where 44 Congress MLAs from Gujarat are currently residing. Ahead of the Rajya Sabha elections in Gujarat, the party had herded the MLAs to the southern state, where it is in power, to prevent them from shifting loyalties to the BJP. Separately, the residence of Shivakumar, who was given the responsibility of being incharge of the MLAs, came under the department’s scanner, which conducted searches in 39 locations related to him as well. Also read: Two days before Gujarat MLAs landed, resort got Rs 982-crore penalty bill. Click here.

Reacting to the developments, Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala was quoted as saying by ANI, “BJP has used every dirty and ugly trick to run a conspiracy to win Rajya Sabha seat in Gujarat.”

“Attempt was made to bribe legislators in Gujarat; when everything failed, a frustrated BJP Govt now resorting to IT raids on Congress,” he added.

The elections to the Upper House are scheduled for August 8.

(With inputs from agencies)

