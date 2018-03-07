Karnataka industrialist-MLA Ashok Kheny joins Congress, party eyes Lingayat votes

On Tuesday, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah defended Kheny’s induction, while Union minister and BJP’s election in-charge for Karnataka Prakash Javadekar took a jibe on Twitter.(Express file photo) On Tuesday, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah defended Kheny’s induction, while Union minister and BJP’s election in-charge for Karnataka Prakash Javadekar took a jibe on Twitter.(Express file photo)

Controversial US-returned businessman and MLA from Bidar South constituency, Ashok Kheny, joined the Congress in Karnataka on Monday.

On Tuesday, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah defended Kheny’s induction, while Union minister and BJP’s election in-charge for Karnataka Prakash Javadekar took a jibe on Twitter: “Ashok Kheny who was accused of land grab along Mysuru-Bengaluru highway was to be jailed by Karnataka CM. Instead, he has been taken into the Congress.”

Asked why the Congress was inducting “tainted leaders”, Siddaramaiah, who was in Delhi, said, according to PTI, “Kheny has not gone to jail.” Siddaramaiah’s remark was a swipe at BJP’s CM candidate B S Yeddyurappa, who was arrested in October 2011 in connection with a corruption case.

Karnataka unit Congress president G Parameshwara and senior party leader D K Shivakumar welcomed Kheny, 67, into the party. Kheny, who has had a running feud with former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda and his family for more than two decades over an expressway and infrastructure corridor project between Bengaluru and Mysuru, was elected MLA in 2013 as candidate of his own party — Karnataka Makkala Paksha.

Stating that Kheny joined the Congress “without any preconditions”, Parameshwara said, “He is merging the Karnataka Makkala Paksha into the Congress. With his entry, the Congress will benefit in six Assembly constituencies in Bidar district (in north Karnataka).”

Kheny said, “I have been impressed by schemes launched by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah —- like the free rice programme.”

Shivakumar, who comes from the Vokkaliga community, is a long-time ally of Kheny in the latter’s battle with Vokkaliga strongman Deve Gowda in south Karnataka. Kheny is a member of the Lingayat community, the dominant group in north Karnataka which forms the bulk of BJP’s support base.

The Congress hopes that his entry will help the party win crucial Lingayat votes in Bidar region, as the businessman enjoys some amount of goodwill in the region.

