Karnataka IAS officer death case: Three cops suspended for ‘delayed’ response

Lucknow SSP Deepak Kumar on Monday suspended three police officers working under the emergency helpline service ‘Dial-100’ for delay in reaching the spot where the body of Karnataka cadre IAS officer Anurag Tiwari was found on May 17. “The three policemen posted with PRV-467 have been suspended for delayed response in the Anurag Tiwari death incident,” PTI quoted Tiwari as saying. Head constable Hari Shankar, constables Lalman and Aswhani Kumar Shukla were suspended for “reaching late at the spot of the incident after getting information about it on Dial 100,” said a police spokesperson. Tiwari’s body was found near a state government guesthouse in the high-security Hazratganj area on the morning of May 17. He was declared dead in a hospital. The post-mortem said asphyxiation cause the death. His family has alleged he was murdered for taking the initiative to expose corruption in the Karnataka government where he was posted.

According to PTI, the police registered a murder case in the matter five days after Tiwari’s body was found. The state government has recommended the case to the CBI for investigation. Tiwari, a 2007-batch officer, was staying in the guesthouse with a batchmate after attending a mid-career training programme in Mussoorie.

