Karnataka: I-T searches continue, Rs 11 crore cash seized

The investigation wing of the Karnataka and Goa unit of the Income Tax Department combed properties belonging to state Minister for Energy D K Shivakumar for the second consecutive day on Thursday even as 42 Congress MLAs from Gujarat, who are being sheltered by the minister and his associates, stayed put at the Eagleton Golf Resort near Bengaluru. Income tax officials searched a private school run by Shivakumar in west Bengaluru and continued searches at his residences in Bengaluru and Kanakapura.

A total of Rs 11 crore in cash was reported to have been found from the nearly 60 premises searched by I-T authorities in Bengaluru, Mysuru and Delhi. I-T officials are looking at transactions conducted by the minister in countries like the UAE and Singapore, sources said. With Shivakumar caught up with I-T officials following the investigation for alleged tax evasion, his brother and MP D K Suresh was at Eagleton Golf Resort to attend to the 42 Gujarat Congress MLAs. The legislators are being housed there to prevent poaching by the BJP ahead of Rajya Sabha polls, scheduled for August 8.

Sources said the Gujarat MLAs were kept busy at the resort on Thursday with games and personality development activities. They are likely to stay in Bengaluru until early next week, when they will be moved to Gujarat to vote in the election, sources said.

