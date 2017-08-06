Karnataka I-T raids end: ‘Rs 300 crore in undisclosed income found’

Bengaluru: Karnataka Energy minister D K Shivakumar at his residence in Bengaluru on Wednesday.The Income Tax Department today conducted searches at multiple properties in connection with a tax evasion case. PTI Photo

The Income Tax (I-T) department on Saturday concluded searches at premises linked to Karnataka Energy Minister D K Shivakumar. Sources said that the department has reported to have found over Rs 300 crore undisclosed income of Shivakumar and his associates. They added that Rs 100 crore income is linked to Shivakumar and his family. Sources said that cash and jewellery seized after the raids is reported to be worth around Rs 15 crore. They said that the undisclosed income is likely to go up since a lot of incriminating documents have been found.

Shivakumar had declared assets worth Rs 251 crore in his 2013 election affidavit while his brother and MP, D K Suresh, had declared Rs 81 crore ahead of the Lok Sabha polls. The searches were conducted at some 70 premises linked to Shivakumar, his family and aides in Bengaluru, Mysuru, Delhi and Chennai. They began on Wednesday while Shivakumar was hosting 44 Gujarat Congress MLAs at a resort near Bengaluru.

The Congress has called the raids politically motivated to target him for hosting the MLAs amid fears that the BJP may poach them to ensure Ahmed Patel’s defeat in the August 8 Rajya Sabha polls.

Earlier, Shivakumar met the MLAs at Karnataka’s Raj Bhavan, where they met Governor and former Gujarat BJP minister Vajubhai Vala, after the searches concluded. The MLAs, who were due to return to Ahmedabad on Saturday, put up a united front along with Shivakumar. “We remain united,” Gujarat Congress leader Shakti Singh Gohil said at the Raj Bhavan.

Shivakumar later went to the Karnataka assembly with the MLAs and posed for photographs at the Gandhi statue there before holding a meeting with the lawmakers. “I have not done anything illegal or unconstitutional,’’ he insisted. “I will speak about the I-T searches after I am provided details of all that was found. The truth cannot be hidden.”

