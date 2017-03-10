Karnataka I-T raid: Handwriting in seized diary doesn’t match that of Congress lawmaker

The handwriting in a diary, indicating alleged payments of over Rs 600 crore to the Congress leadership, does not match with that of party lawmaker K Govindaraju from whose house the Income Tax (I-T) Department had allegedly recovered it last year. I-T officials said that this has made it difficult for authorities to pursue the case. The diary was purportedly recovered on March 15, 2016 and triggered a war of words between the ruling Congress and opposition BJP after details of the entries in the diary became public last month.

BJP leader B S Yeddyurappa has alleged that the diary had details of illegal cash given to the party’s leadership since the Congress came to power in Karnataka in 2013. Govindaraju, a Congress treasurer and close aide to CM Siddaramaiah, has denied any links with the diary and called it mysterious. He has filed a police complaint saying that the diary does not belong to him and did not contain his handwriting.

I-T Department sources insisted that they had seized the diary from the lawmaker’s residence under due process of law with witnesses, but acknowledged that they were yet to identify the person who had made entries in it. They said that efforts were on find out who had made the entries regarding receipts and distribution of money.