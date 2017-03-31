Karnataka: House panel to examine functioning of media

The Karnataka legislature has decided to constitute a 13-member House panel comprising legislators from various parties to look at the functioning of the media in the state and to come up with recommendations to prevent “irresponsible reporting’’. The House panel on media has been constituted by Assembly Speaker K B Koliwad in the wake of allegations of “irresponsible’’ reporting by the media in Karnataka that was recently made by legislators cutting across party lines.

On Tuesday, the Speaker announced that the panel on media would be headed by the state health minister and former speaker K R Ramesh Kumar. The terms of reference of the panel will be decided when it meets for the first time. The move to constitute the panel comes after several state legislators, who have been in the news in recent times for the wrong reasons, demanded some form of regulation to prevent “irresponsible reporting’’.

A legislator of the Karnataka Janata Party B R Patil initiated the debate in the Assembly last week accusing the media of “character assassination” in the wake of an alleged sting operation that was carried out by two national channels ahead of Rajya Sabha polls in the state in 2016. Patil, a veteran legislator, accused the media of playing “petitioner, advocate and judge” .

Several of the MLAs who complained of harassment have now been included in the house panel including Shivaraj Thangdagi, S T Somashekar of the Congress, Raju Kage and Suresh Gowda of the BJP and S R Mahesh of the JD(S). The sole voice of dissent came from the Minister for Higher Education in the Congress government in Karnataka Basavaraj Rayareddy who argued that there should be no efforts to curtail the freedom of the press.

