Karnataka HC refuses to grant stay on Tipu Sultan Jayanti celebrations

The Karnataka High Court on Tuesday refused to stay Tipu Sultan Jayanti celebrations to be held across the state on November 10, reported news agency ANI.

Earlier on Friday, the High Court had sought to know whether the expenditure to be incurred on the celebrations had the “authority” of the state budget.

The query by a bench comprising Acting Chief Justice H G Ramesh and Justice P S Dinesh Kumar had come during the hearing on a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) seeking to restrain the government from going ahead with the “Tipu Jayanti” celebrations.

Petitioner Manjunath KP had sought directions to restrain the celebrations in his home district of Kodagu, saying it would foment communal disharmony.

KP had contended that in 2015, large-scale communal violence erupted during the Tipu Jayanti celebrations when it was first organised by the state government. He made submissions pertaining to historical facts which contended that Tipu Sultan, a ruler of the erstwhile kingdom of Mysore, had killed thousands of Kodavas (in Kodagu district) during his rule.

In his PIL, KP also submitted that Tipu’s rule in Kodagu resulted in conversion of Kodavas to Islam.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which is the opposition party in the state, and some outfits have expressed their reservations for Tipu Jayanti celebrations, by calling him “religious bigot”, “fanatic” and “anti-Kannada”.

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah had also defended the state government’s decision to celebrate the birth anniversary of the 18th century Mysore ruler.

