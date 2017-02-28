Karnataka HC passes injunction on protesting Uber drivers

Karnataka High Court on Monday issued an injunction restraining striking unions, their leaders, members and followers from preventing driver partners of cab aggregator Uber from operating. (Representational Photo) Karnataka High Court on Monday issued an injunction restraining striking unions, their leaders, members and followers from preventing driver partners of cab aggregator Uber from operating. (Representational Photo)

The Karnataka High Court on Monday issued an injunction restraining striking unions, their leaders, members and followers from preventing driver partners of cab aggregator Uber from operating. Justice B Veerappa issued the injunction during a hearing on a petition filed by Uber which made the plea for it after the protestors ransacked their office here on February 22.

Uber had filed the Miscellaneous First Appeal on February 23, a day after the protestors had ransacked their office. Justice Veerappa adjourned the hearing for an unspecified date. Over one lakh drivers attached to Uber and Ola who began an indefinite strike here from February 22 are demanding better incentives and stopping attachment of new cabs, which affects their bookings.

Welcoming the court’s order, a company spokesperson said in a statement, “We hope that it (the injunction) will enable drivers to get back behind the wheel, something many have been telling us they wish to do.” The company requested police to effectively enforce the order and take action against people carrying out illegal acts and ensure the safety of their riders and driver partners. “We have been listening to our driver partners all along and are committed to helping them to resume serving riders. In the event of incidents of intimidation or disruption, we urge riders and drivers to dial 100,” the spokesperson said.