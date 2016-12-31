Karnataka has released Rs 862 crore for drought relief: CM Siddaramaiah

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. (File Photo) Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. (File Photo)

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Saturday said the state government has released Rs 862 crore for drought relief measures. “We are not sitting quiet waiting for funds from the central government. We have already released Rs 862 crore for drought relief measures,” Siddaramaiah said. He said Rs 400 crore has been released for drinking water and fodder for cattle, and Rs 325 crore is already available with the District Deputy Commissioners.

Maintaining that the state was reeling under severe drought, the Chief Minister said there is scarcity of drinking water with no adequate water in reservoirs and lakes being dried up. “District Deputy Commissioners have been directed to take adequate measures in ensuring the availability of drinking water and fodder for cattle,” he told reporters.

Karnataka is reeling under successive years of drought, and the state government has already declared 139 taluks in 29 districts as drought-hit. The Chief Minister had earlier said the state has incurred an estimated loss of Rs 25,000 crore this year due to severe drought. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had yesterday assured the all-party delegation led by Siddaramaiah that a decision on release of Rs 4,702 crore drought relief to Karnataka for kharif crop loss in 2016 will be taken on January 4.

Speaking about the meeting with the Prime Minister, Siddaramaiah said in a few districts there was damage to crops due to floods, for which Rs 386 crore had been sought as relief. Pointing out to the deficit rainfall, he said state has efficiently implemented job guarantee scheme and “we have requested Union government’s support in making this more effective to support drought affected families.”

On the Mahadayi river water dispute with Goa, Siddaramaiah said during the meeting with Prime Minister “we have requested his intervention, as the court has provided an opportunity for finding a solution through discussion, and it was also informed to him about Karnataka legislature’s resolution seeking his intervention.”

He said “Prime Minister heard us, but did not give any assurance. BJP members in the delegation remained silent, only Ananth Kumar (Union Minister) said they have had discussions with Goa and Maharashtra Chief Ministers.”