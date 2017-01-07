Karnataka govt trying to collaborate to spur growth of innovative technologies

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. (File Photo) Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. (File Photo)

Karnataka government on Saturday said it was working towards collaborations with other Governments, Government-sponsored institutions and organisations in fostering the growth of innovative technologies and investment opportunities.

“The State Government also believes that collaborations with other Governments, Government-sponsored institutions and organizations would help in exchange of new ideas, technology and best practices which will help in fostering the growth of innovative technologies and investment opportunities,” Karnataka IT Minister Priyank Kharge said.

“We are working towards collaborations with city of Hague, Netherlands; Hsinchu Science Park of Taiwan and the Government of Mie prefecture of Japan, Boston in USA and other governments in various fields including human resource development, landing pad facilities for Startups, knowledge and technical collaborations”, he said.

“I am quite confident that these partnerships will go a long way in leveraging the brand Karnataka & Brand Bengaluru as the most favourable innovation & investment destination in India,” he added.

Kharge was speaking at a session on “Fuelling growth through disruptive innovations: Startup ecosystem in Karnataka” at the Youth Pravasi Bharatiya Divas event here.

Stating that disruptive innovations does fuel growth, he said startups can also contribute to economic dynamism by spurring innovation and injecting competition.

“New entrepreneurs can bring new ideas to the table, much needed to stir innovation and generate competition,” he said adding it is imperative that technology and innovations are inevitable for future economic growth.

Kharge also listed out various initiatives taken by the state government to support startup and innovation driven ecosystem in the state, that includes sector specific policy.

Karnataka is home to over 4900 Startups as per Global Startups eco-system ranking report of 2015 and under state’s ultisector policy government is aiming at stimulating growth of 20,000 tech Startups, including 6,000 product Startups by 2020.