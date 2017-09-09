Karnataka govt sends Union Home Ministry Gauri Lankesh’s murder report

People hold placards and candles during a vigil for Gauri Lankesh. (REUTERS/Amit Dave) People hold placards and candles during a vigil for Gauri Lankesh. (REUTERS/Amit Dave)

The Union Home Ministry has received a report from the Karnataka government on the killing of journalist Gauri Lankesh by unidentified persons in Bangalore, an official said. The state chief secretary in his report gave a detailed account of the sensational killing and the follow up action taken by the police.

The report also mentioned that the state government had set up a special investigation team (SIT) to probe the case and find those involved in the murder of the 55-year-old journalist, the home ministry official said.

The report came after the ministry asked the Karnataka government to inform it about the details of the incident. The report was sought after Home Minister Rajnath Singh asked Union Home Secretary Rajiv Gauba to do so.

