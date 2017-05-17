IAS officer’s death in Lucknow: Karnataka govt sends two officials to look into incident

IAS officer Anurag Tiwari who was found dead in Lucknow on Tuesday. (Source: ANI) IAS officer Anurag Tiwari who was found dead in Lucknow on Tuesday. (Source: ANI)

Two senior officials have been sent to Lucknow to enquire into the death of Karnataka IAS officer Anurag Tiwari, who was found dead by the roadside under mysterious circumstances in Lucknow. The officers, Abhiram Shankar and Pankaj Kumar Pandey, were assigned by the Siddaramaiah-led Karnataka government on Wednesday. Tiwari, a 2007 batch IAS officer serving as the Food Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Department’s commissioner, was found dead beside a road in Hazratganj area this morning.

“To get complete details about Anurag Tiwari’s death, the chief minister has sent IAS officers Abhiram Shankar and Pankaj Kumar Pandey to Lucknow,” CMO officials told news agency PTI.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah took to Twitter to condole Tiwari’s death. He also said he is in constant touch with the Uttar Pradesh government regarding the incident. “He (Tiwari) had gone to his native place, don’t know what happened. His death is accidental… he was of young age. It should not have happened,” he told PTI later.

The police also, prima facie, ruled out any criminal activity behind the 36-year-old’s death. The body has been sent for a postmortem, and the results are awaited.

Separately, BJP MP Shobha Karandlaje called the death ‘suspicious’. “What makes this tragic event look murkier is the fact that even before the probe commenced, the media has been putting out a story that the officer in question had a fight with his wife,” she said. She added that she’s written to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, seeking a probe into the incident.

“I strongly feel that there is something more than what meets the eye in this episode. Only a thorough enquiry can bring out the truth,” she said.

(With inputs from PTI)

