Karnataka: Former Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy undergoing treatment for respiratory infection

Former Karnataka Chief Minister and JD(S) state President H D Kumaraswamy has been admitted to a private hospital in Bengaluru after he complained of uneasiness. Party sources said Kumaraswamy was admitted to the Vikram Hospital Friday evening as he complained of uneasiness, difficulty in breathing and developed cough and fever after his recent tour in Mysuru and Chitradurga districts.

Watch What Else Is Making News:

Doctors treating him said the 57-year-old former chief minister was undergoing treatment for respiratory infection. “There is nothing to worry. It’s a simple flu, infection..it can be said respiratory infection, also viral infection. This is the season…..there was also some congestion because of dust and fire cracker smoke,” Dr Satish from Vikram Hospital told reporters here.

“He has been given antibiotics, nebulisation. All the tests have been conducted. Today also few tests were conducted like x-ray, blood tests. Everything is normal, he is recovering,” he said. Doctors said he is likely to be discharged in a day or two after all the tests.

Meanwhile, Kumaraswamy in a statement released to the media has informed his supporters that he will not take part in public or party functions for the next four to five day as doctors have advised him rest.