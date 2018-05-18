Karnataka floor test: BJP’s Janardhan Reddy offered bribe to our MLA, claims Congress, releases audio tape

Karnataka: Congress releases audio clip in which Janaradhana Reddy is allegedly trying to lure Congress MLA from Raichur Rural by offering him money. Karnataka: Congress releases audio clip in which Janaradhana Reddy is allegedly trying to lure Congress MLA from Raichur Rural by offering him money.

As BJP prepares to take the floor test in Karnataka assembly tomorrow, the Congress has come up with an audio recording of one of its MLAs being allegedly bribed by saffron party leader Janardhan Reddy to vote in its favour.

The Congress played the audio clip at a press conference on Friday evening. In the audio, a man suspected to be Reddy is heard telling Congress MLA from Raichur Rural Basanagouda that he should favour the BJP in the floor test and in return he can be made minister.

“Tell us what position you want, we can speak one to one and go ahead… But today, you’ll become a minister. I assure you that I will make you sit with big people one on one. They will keep their word. They are ruling the country. Whatever assets you have made you can make hundred times more,” the man can be heard saying in Kannada. The authenticity of the audio clip is yet to be verified.

The Congress had earlier accused the BJP of indulging in horse trading after it was invited by the governor to form the government, despite not having numbers. In the Karnataka elections, BJP emerged as the single largest party winning 104 seats, but fell short of halfway mark. The Congress and JD(S) combine together have 115 seats.

Here is the details of the transcribed audio

Reddy: Is it Basanagouda? Are you free?

Daddal: Yes it is me.

JR: Forget all that has happened before, forget all the bad things. I am telling you, that my good time has begun. And I will arrange a meeting with the national president and you can speak to him one-to-one and we can take the enxt step.

BD: No sir, when I was on my last leg they made me MLA.

JR: I will tell you one thing. BSR time we had very bad time when we formed the party, where there was a lot of opposition. There is no doubting that you have lost a lot by believing in us. But I am telling you, you will grow a 100 times more. Shivanagouda nayak became a minister because of me. Today he is strong and able to look after himself. It all happened because of me. Raju Gowda also benefitted because of me.

BD: Yes.

JR: It was your misfortune that it was our bad time. Today Shivanagouda winning is not useful. You will become minister. Did you understand? Directly we will make you meet the big man. I will make you speak to him..(audio break). you will make 100 times the wealth you made so far.

BD: I am sorry sir. I was on my last leg when they gave me a ticket and made me win. In such a situation I cannot betray him. I respect you…

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd