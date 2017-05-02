Karnataka faction feud: Yeddyurappa set to be BJP’s CM pick

Arun Jaitley and Yedyurappa. PTI Photo Arun Jaitley and Yedyurappa. PTI Photo

WHILE SEEMINGLY striking a balance between the two warring factions in Karnataka by removing two leaders from each side, the BJP central leadership has sent out a clear message to its state unit that B S Yeddyurappa is its leader and the BJP’s chief minister candidate in Assembly elections due next year. At the same time, the Yeddyurappa faction has been cautioned that its leaders should not get into public spats with others, sources said.

With the rift between Yeddyurappa and former deputy chief minister K S Eshwarappa widening, a concerned central leadership had sent party general secretary P Muralidhar Rao to Benguluru over the weekend to address the issue. Rao held extensive talks with leaders from both factions. The central leadership is likely to call leaders of both sides to Delhi, and may ask Yeddyurappa, the party’s state president, to accommodate some of their choices in the state organisation.

“The central leadership has clarified that there will not be any change in the state leadership…that there is no scope for change,” a leader involved in the state unit’s affairs said. “Yeddyurappa is the most popular leader in the state and the party wants to ensure that he gets all the support in his efforts to bring in a BJP government in the state.”

According to sources, both PM Narendra Modi and Shah have “no ambiguity” that Yeddyurappa is the leader of the Karnataka BJP. “Even those in Eshwarappa camp would agree that he is the most popular leader,” a senior leader said.

