Karnataka ex-Chief Minister SM Krishna quits Congress

Former Karnataka chief minister S M Krishna. (File photo) Former Karnataka chief minister S M Krishna. (File photo)

FORMER EXTERNAL Affairs minister and Karnataka chief minister S M Krishna, 85, on Saturday sent his resignation from the Congress Working Committee (CWC) to Congress president Sonia Gandhi and is reportedly toying with the idea of quitting politics, according to his personal aide. Krishna has been away from active politics after his tenure as External Affairs minister ended in 2012. He is expected to hold a media briefing on Sunday to announce his resignation.

The former Maharashtra Governor, who belongs to the dominant Vokkaliga community in Karnataka, has found himself sidelined in party affairs with his growing age and has only been involved in bit roles in election campaigns and party affairs since the 2013 Karnataka state polls.

Congress leaders in the state were taken by surprise by the sudden announcement of Krishna’s exit from the CWC. “We have heard the news but I would not be able to comment unless it is confirmed by the Congress president or secretary,’’ CWC member from Karnataka B K Hariprasad said.

State Congress working president Dinesh Gundu Rao said, “There is nothing to be read into the decision. He has been inactive from politics for a while. He wants to move away from politics.”