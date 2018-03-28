Meeting Lingayat seers to seek blessings, not to discuss separate religion tag: Amit Shah

Amit Shah (File) Amit Shah (File)

BJP national president Amit Shah on Tuesday said he was meeting prominent Lingayat seers in Karnataka to seek their blessings for the party ahead of the Assembly polls on May 12, and not over the issue of grant of minority religion status to the community as recommended by the Congress government in Karnataka. Shah is on a two-day visit to central Karnataka.

“It is clear that it is a political ploy of the Congress party. The timing of the recommendation on the eve of election makes it clear,’’ Shah said at a press conference in Davangere city on being asked if he was meeting seers to apprise them of the BJP’s stand on the issue of separate religion tag. “I am meeting seers to seek their blessings for the BJP, not to discuss minority status,’’ Shah said.

The BJP chief on Tuesday visited the Sirigere and Murugha mutts, a day after he greeted Shivakumar Swamiji, the centenarian senior seer of the powerful Sri Siddaganga Mutt of the Lingayats. Of the three Lingayat mutts being visited by Shah, the Murugha Mutt was part of the movement for separate religion status while the other two mutts identify themselves more closely with Hindu practices.

Shah again accused the Congress in Karnataka of plotting to divide Hindus by supporting the movement for separate religion tag. “If the Congress does not stop Siddaramaiah, it will have to pay huge costs. The Congress will have no interest in the subject (separate religion status for Lingayats) after the elections,’’ Shah said.

“They have decided to create differences among Hindus and have hence recommended minority religion status for Lingayats. Why did they make this announcement at the time of elections? They do not want Yeddyurappa as CM. I am confident the people will reply through the ballot box,’’ he said.

Shah said the BJP manifesto in the state will promise the setting up of an international research centre for areca at a cost of Rs 500 crore and redressal of problems faced by coconut farmers.

Congress swipe at Amit Shah over faux pas

The BJP president made a faux pas at the press conference in Davangere city by stating that the government of B S Yeddyurappa, the party’s CM candidate, holds the distinction of being the most corrupt in the country. He was immediately corrected by Yeddyurappa and senior BJP leader Prahlad Joshi. The Congress took a swipe at Shah, saying its campaign in Karnataka had started on a “fabulous” note.

“Gifted to us by the BJP president, our campaign in Karnataka is off to a fabulous start. He says Yeddyurappa ran the most corrupt Government ever… True,” Rahul Gandhi tweeted. Attaching a purported video of a tongue slip by Sonia Gandhi at the 84th Congress plenary, Union Minister of State Giriraj Singh then tweeted, “Dear @RahulGandhi, mistakes happen. But why not show the full video where it was rectified & none other than @siddaramaiah has been called corrupt. Talking of mistakes, we can’t even think of beating this!” (ENS)

