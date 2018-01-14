Karnataka elections: Law and order is at its worst in state, says Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said BJP will fight the elections on development plank. (File Photo) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said BJP will fight the elections on development plank. (File Photo)

As the political battle in poll-bound Karnataka heats up, there seems to be no let up in the verbal duel between BJP and Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. A day after Siddaramaiah said that the BJP was raising irrelevant issues in the state, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath reiterated that law and order were at its worst in Karnataka.

The UP CM made no secret of the fact that the BJP would be contesting the upcoming Karnataka elections on its development plank, which apparently worked wonders for it in the Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh assembly polls. “Law and order is at its worst in Karnataka. Our slogan is ‘Vikas’ and we will continue with this even there,” ANI quoted Adityanath as saying.

However, this is not the first time that the two CMs have engaged in a face-off. Over the last week, they have boasted about the wonders of development in their own states and the lack of it in the other. The Congress party in Karnataka has referred to the poor track record for law and order in UP, while Yogi has claimed to have brought things under control. He has alleged that the law and order situation was deteriorating in Karnataka, citing the spate of killings of Hindutva activists. “People will definitely give a befitting reply to the kind of governance being seen there,” Adityanath said on Sunday.

The UP CM’s remarks came after Siddaramaiah on Saturday described the upcoming polls in the state as a battle between two ideologies – communalism and secularism. “The BJP has no issues. They are raising irrelevant issues, Yogi Adityanath is also raising the same issue. Amit Shah is also raising the same issue, and Narendra Modi may also raise the same issue because they have no issues there,” he said.

