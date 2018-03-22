Congress can go to any extent: Deve Gowda

H D Deve Gowda H D Deve Gowda

Talking on the same line as the BJP, former prime minister and Janata Dal (S) leader H D Deve Gowda here Wednesday criticised Congress for pursuing a divisive politics over the Veerashaiva-Lingayat issue.

While speaking to the media, Gowda said: “We do not know if the move would be fruitful or not. But the previous Congress government was opposed to the demand of Veerashaiva-Lingayats. Now they have accepted it. They can go to any extent to win election”. When asked about the Janata Dal (S) stand, he said his party had maintained a neutral stand on the issue.

Regarding the electoral prospects of the BSP-JD(S) alliance forged by him and Mayawati, he said both parties would benefit from it in Karnataka.

Regarding the JD(S) stand on the notice on the admission of a no-confidence motion in the Lok Sabha, he said: “Let it come for a discussion and then we shall take a stand… It should be done by major parties having good strength in Parliament”, he added. JD(S) has two members, including Gowda, in the Lok Sabha.

