Karnataka elections: BJP starts yatra against govt’s ‘anti-Hindu’ policies

The BJP on Friday launched its 14-day “protect Bengaluru” march, with a call to save the city from Congress’s “misrule.” (Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal) The BJP on Friday launched its 14-day “protect Bengaluru” march, with a call to save the city from Congress’s “misrule.” (Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal)

The BJP on Saturday launched a four-day yatra in communally-sensitive coastal and Malnad regions of Karnataka, aiming to create awareness about the “anti-Hindu” policies of the Congress government in the state.

The ‘Jana Suraksha Yatre’ (protection of people march) with a call “Mangaluru Chalo” was kicked off simultaneously from Kushalnagar and Ankola. It would reach Mangaluru on March 6, where Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is expected to address a rally, the BJP said.

The party yesterday launched its 14-day “protect Bengaluru” march, with a call to save the city from Congress’s “misrule.”

Earlier, it had organised a state-wide 85-day “Parivarthana Yatre” (march for change) that concluded on February 4. Union minister Prakash Javadekar flagged off the “Jana Suraksha Yatre”, which will be led by Union minister Anant Kumar Hegde and MP Shobha Karandlaje from Ankola.

In Kushalnagar, Union minister Sadananda Gowda kicked off the yatra, led by MPs Nalin Kumar Kateel and Pratap Simha. “We have lost our 23 karyakarthas in last four-and-a half years of Tughlaqi Congress rule in the state. To create an awareness about CM’s anti Hindu policies, we will embark on a 4 days Jana Suraksha Yatre, starting from Ankola and Kushalnagara from today,” the state BJP said in a tweet.

Speaking in Ankola, Hegde hit out at Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and his government, holding them responsible for “criminal activities” and the alleged killings of BJP activists. He said “I would like to say to Siddaramaiah that in one or two months there will be elections, you are not fit to sit in the chair even for one month, step down immediately…get down.”

Meanwhile, BJP state president Yeddyurappa and Union minister Ananth Kumar, among others, participated in ‘Bengaluru Rakshisi Padayatre’ that will will criss-cross the city till March 15.

The 85-day “Parivarthana Yatre” had criss-crossed all 224 assembly constituencies in the state and virtually sounded the bugle for the assembly polls expected to held in April/May.

The BJP, which had ruled Karnataka from 2008-13, has been eyeing to return to power in the coming polls and has declared Yeddyurappa as its chief ministerial candidate. Yeddyurappa was credited with leading the BJP to form its first ever government in the south in 2008.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

Get assembly election result LIVE updates from each constituency in Tripura, Nagaland and Meghalaya