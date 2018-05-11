Karnataka elections 2018: Siddaramaiah’s top quotes from campaign rallies

“There is no sign of any Chanakya in their strategies. If lying to the people is being a Chanakya, then I don’t know,” said Siddaramaiah. (Source: PTI) “There is no sign of any Chanakya in their strategies. If lying to the people is being a Chanakya, then I don’t know,” said Siddaramaiah. (Source: PTI)

The month-long campaign for the Karnataka assembly election came to an end on Thursday, and voting will take place on May 12 followed by results on May 15. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is seeking a second term in office and the BJP is trying to regain the state that it lost in 2013. Here are the top quotes of Siddaramaiah from his campaign rallies in the state.

Campaigning in Sindhuvalli village: “More than this election, it is the 2019 election that is important. You must understand, they are trying to change the Constitution. I know you will not allow them to do that.”

Addressing a rally at Malavalli in Mandya district when ‘Narendra’ was mixed up: “If road work has happened, concrete roads, drainage, drinking water facilities are there, if houses have been constructed, it is all because of Narendra Modi and our government.” Upon realising his mistake, the CM quipped, “Sorry, sorry…Narendra Swamy…the important word is Narendra.” “Narendra is important. Here he is Swamy, he Modi is there for Gujarat. Narendra Modi is false, Narendra Swamy is true.”

One of the five reasons to not vote for Yeddyurappa on Twitter: “BJP has no respect for freedom: freedom to live the life the way people want. Once in power they will impose a dress code, a food code, & a code on who you can love. Above all they will impose Hindi over Kannada. BJP has no commitment to peace. If in power they will unleash communal elements on streets. Incidents like the church attack, pub attack will come back. Cow vigilantes will be on streets. This is neither good for life nor for business. With disrupted business jobs will go.”

Addressing voters in Badami: “It is not Sabka Sath, Sabka Vikas. It is Sabka Sath, Sabka Vinash. The BJP is known for lighting a fire between religious communities. Would you want to elect them?”

Attack on Modi via Twitter: “Bengaluru, the city you ridiculed yesterday, leadsthe nation with 25 per cent women’s participation in the workforce.In Delhi, the city you live in, the rate is 10 per cent. We must be doing something right,” he said. “There are many more. Dear@narendramodi ji let us cut Bhashan & promote Action.”

Siddaramaiah’s jibe at Modi’s 2+1 formula remark: “It is no point saying you have a 56-inch chest if you do not have a heart for the poor of the country in the chest. Today PM avoided talking about his complicity in closing CBI cases against the Reddy bros. Instead, he spoke about some 2+1 formula. Here is the explanation to his formula to win the election. 2 Reddys + 1 Yeddy.”

Addressing a rally in Nargund region of north Karnataka: “Those who have failed to resolve the Mahadayi dispute, the loans of farmers from nationalised banks and the demand for a separate flag for Karnataka cannot claim to be a Kannadiga. It is time Mr Narendra Modi stopped enacting this drama when you are against Karnataka and its people.’’

At a press conference: “This election is not between Siddaramaiah and Modi, but it is between Yeddyurappa and Siddaramaiah. People will decide whether looters should be given power or whether a government which has performed should be given power.” “They are spending more money on the campaign than us… so it seems like Modi magic.’’

Hashtag #ModiHitWicket Siddaramaiah on Twitter: “Dear PM Modi, As you arrive in Bellary, we look forward to hear your commentary on corruption. Don’t forget to mention Reddy’s record scam score of 35,000 cr & still not out. With star players like Yeddy-Reddy, your score in Karnataka will be well short of 60.”

On Modi’s speeches: “Both Amit Shah and Narendra Modi have been exposed before the people of Karnataka. Their small-mindedness has been exposed. The BJP had high hopes from Modi, that he would do something. They are hoping Amit Shah will use some tactics and do some magic. Nothing has happened. There is no sign of any Chanakya in their strategies. If lying to the people is being a Chanakya, then I don’t know,’’

BJP’s dependency on Modi: “The BJP is entirely dependent on Modi in this election. They don’t have people with a face value, be it Yeddyurappa, Eshwarappa, Ananth Kumar, Ananthkumar Hegde or Jagadish Shettar. A BJP MLA has told me that they are dependent on Modi.”

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd