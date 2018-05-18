‘Save Democracy Day’ LIVE: Congress to hold protests across India, demand President Kovind’s intervention

Follow Us:
Friday, May 18, 2018
'Save Democracy Day' LIVE UPDATES: Congress has decided that all its state presidents and senior leaders will lead a delegation to the Governors in their state and hand over memorandums urging the President of India to safeguard democratic principles and sanctity of constitution. 

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: May 18, 2018 11:09:34 am
'Save Democracy Day' LIVE, congress, vajubhai vala, karnataka election results JD(S) Supremo H D Deve Gowda, Congress leader Gulam Nabi Azad, former CM Siddaramaiah, JD(S) leader H D Kumaraswamy with JD(S) and Congress party supporters and MLAs stage dharna in front of Gandhi Statue near Vidhan Soudha. 

Protesting against Karnataka Governor Vajubhai Vala’s “collusion with the BJP”, by inviting BS Yeddyurappa to take the oath of office despite falling short of the required mandate, the Congress party is observing a ‘Save Democracy Day’ across the country. The party will hold protests across state capitals and district headquarters.

Accusing the Governor of “undermining the dignity of his office’ the Congress said, “The dangerous precedent strikes at the very heart of India’s democracy and portends grave consequences for all forthcoming election.”  The party has decided that all the PCC presidents and senior leaders will lead a delegation to the Governors in their state and hand over memorandums urging the President of India to safeguard democratic principles and sanctity of constitution.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court will continue hearing the petitions against Vajubhai Vala’s decision to invite BJP leader BS Yeddyurappa to form the government in the state. You can follow that on our LIVE blog here

Live Blog

Congress observes 'Save Democracy Day' across India, catch all the LIVE developments from across the country here

Highlights

    11:09 (IST) 18 May 2018
    Goa Congress to meet Governor at noon

    Appointment with Goa Governor at noon. We are going to tell her that since her counterpart in Karnataka has called the single largest party, she should also call us now. We are the single largest party, will prove majority on the floor of the House: Yatish Naik, Goa Congress spokesperson

    10:21 (IST) 18 May 2018
    'Their claim of a mandate is a sham'

    Their claim of a mandate is a sham. They neither had the majority nor the largest share of the popular vote. The formation of a BJP government by deceit, money and brazen abuse of power exposes the naked opportunism and hunger for power and their double standards: Anand Sharma 

    10:19 (IST) 18 May 2018
    Rajasthan Congress hopeful of mandate in upcoming assembly elections
    10:18 (IST) 18 May 2018
    Jyotiraditya Scindia urge the nation to stand up in a united voice
    10:17 (IST) 18 May 2018
    RJD urges opposition parties to unite to 'Save Democracy'
    10:14 (IST) 18 May 2018
    Congress slams Governor Vajubhai Vala

    Congress has been targeting the Governor of Karnataka, in a statement, the party said, "Decision of Karnataka Governor's to invite Yeddyurappa to be sworn in as CM is the murder of democracy, violation of the constitution, negation of the law and subjugation of every known principle as also judgement of Supreme Court."

    09:59 (IST) 18 May 2018
    Cong delegation seeks appointment with Prez

    Congress leaders are likely to meet President Ram Nath Kovind during the day, reports suggest the party is seeking an appointment with the President. 

    09:52 (IST) 18 May 2018
    "Murder of democratic values"
    09:51 (IST) 18 May 2018
    The question of discretion

    The principle of the Governor’s “discretion” has been invoked to defend Vajubhai Vala’s decision to invite B S Yeddyurappa, leader of the BJP legislature party, to form the government in Karnataka. By not staying the swearing-in on Thursday, the Supreme Court has tacitly acknowledged this discretion. What exactly does discretion mean in legal-constitutional situations such as this? READ MORE HERE

    09:48 (IST) 18 May 2018
    'While BJP celebrates its hollow victory, India will mourn the defeat of democracy'
    09:47 (IST) 18 May 2018
    Welcome to The Indian Express LIVE Blog

    Hello, welcome to our Live Blog as we track the fallout of the Karnataka election results and the Congress protests across the nation. Track all developments here LIVE. 

    Congress leaders protesting in Bengaluru.

    In the wake of the Supreme Court giving it an urgent midnight hearing on the Karnataka government formation, earlier on Thursday the Congress launched a coordinated move with other Opposition parties to win a symbolic battle of perception against the BJP. UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi and Congress president Rahul Gandhi both spoke to H D Deve Gowda, and are reported to have been in touch with several Opposition leaders, even as demands to give single largest parties a chance to form governments were made in states such as Bihar, Goa and Manipur.

