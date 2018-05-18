‘Save Democracy Day’ LIVE: Congress to hold protests across India, demand President Kovind’s intervention

JD(S) Supremo H D Deve Gowda, Congress leader Gulam Nabi Azad, former CM Siddaramaiah, JD(S) leader H D Kumaraswamy with JD(S) and Congress party supporters and MLAs stage dharna in front of Gandhi Statue near Vidhan Soudha. JD(S) Supremo H D Deve Gowda, Congress leader Gulam Nabi Azad, former CM Siddaramaiah, JD(S) leader H D Kumaraswamy with JD(S) and Congress party supporters and MLAs stage dharna in front of Gandhi Statue near Vidhan Soudha.

Protesting against Karnataka Governor Vajubhai Vala’s “collusion with the BJP”, by inviting BS Yeddyurappa to take the oath of office despite falling short of the required mandate, the Congress party is observing a ‘Save Democracy Day’ across the country. The party will hold protests across state capitals and district headquarters.

Accusing the Governor of “undermining the dignity of his office’ the Congress said, “The dangerous precedent strikes at the very heart of India’s democracy and portends grave consequences for all forthcoming election.” The party has decided that all the PCC presidents and senior leaders will lead a delegation to the Governors in their state and hand over memorandums urging the President of India to safeguard democratic principles and sanctity of constitution.

