‘Save Democracy Day’ LIVE: Congress to hold protests across India, demand President Kovind’s intervention

Protesting against Karnataka Governor Vajubhai Vala’s “collusion with the BJP”, by inviting BS Yeddyurappa to take the oath of office despite falling short of the required mandate, the Congress party is observing a ‘Save Democracy Day’ across the country. The party will hold protests across state capitals and district headquarters.
Accusing the Governor of “undermining the dignity of his office’ the Congress said, “The dangerous precedent strikes at the very heart of India’s democracy and portends grave consequences for all forthcoming election.” The party has decided that all the PCC presidents and senior leaders will lead a delegation to the Governors in their state and hand over memorandums urging the President of India to safeguard democratic principles and sanctity of constitution.
Meanwhile, the Supreme Court will continue hearing the petitions against Vajubhai Vala’s decision to invite BJP leader BS Yeddyurappa to form the government in the state. You can follow that on our LIVE blog here
Highlights
Appointment with Goa Governor at noon. We are going to tell her that since her counterpart in Karnataka has called the single largest party, she should also call us now. We are the single largest party, will prove majority on the floor of the House: Yatish Naik, Goa Congress spokesperson
Their claim of a mandate is a sham. They neither had the majority nor the largest share of the popular vote. The formation of a BJP government by deceit, money and brazen abuse of power exposes the naked opportunism and hunger for power and their double standards: Anand Sharma
Congress has been targeting the Governor of Karnataka, in a statement, the party said, "Decision of Karnataka Governor's to invite Yeddyurappa to be sworn in as CM is the murder of democracy, violation of the constitution, negation of the law and subjugation of every known principle as also judgement of Supreme Court."
Congress leaders are likely to meet President Ram Nath Kovind during the day, reports suggest the party is seeking an appointment with the President.
The principle of the Governor’s “discretion” has been invoked to defend Vajubhai Vala’s decision to invite B S Yeddyurappa, leader of the BJP legislature party, to form the government in Karnataka. By not staying the swearing-in on Thursday, the Supreme Court has tacitly acknowledged this discretion. What exactly does discretion mean in legal-constitutional situations such as this? READ MORE HERE
