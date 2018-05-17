BJP, RSS capturing every democratic institution in country: Rahul Gandhi on Karnataka

Congress chief Rahul Gandhi (Files) Congress chief Rahul Gandhi (Files)

Congress president Rahul Gandhi, in his first public address since the results of the Karnataka assembly elections were declared Tuesday, said there was an atmosphere of fear in the country. Saying that the Constitution is under severe attack in the country, Gandhi also said the BJP and the RSS are capturing every democratic institution in the country.

Referring to the recent happening in Karnataka, the Congress president, who was speaking in Chhattisgarh capital Raipur, went on to say that such things “happens in countries like Pakistan”. He also accused the BJP of corruption, saying that India is not a poor country but that its money is distributed to select few people. Speaking in Chhattisgarh capital Raipur, Gandhi alleged that the RSS is tearing into all institutions in the country. “The BJP is killing all institutions,” he said.

Claiming that the BJP has been bribing the JD(S) MLAs in an effort to side with them so as to pass the floor test, Gandhi said, “Today the Constitution is being attacked. In Karnataka, on one side, there are MLAs standing and on the other side the Governor. JDS has said its MLAs have been offered Rs 100 crore each,” he said, adding that if the BJP wants to talk about corruption then it should talk about that, or Rafaele deal, or Amit Shah’s son or Piyush Goyal.

Gandhi also launched a scathing attack on BJP president Amit Shah, calling him a “murder accused”.

Talking about the Congress’ agenda for the 2019 general elections, Gandhi said the party will put in resources in the public education sector, strengthen health facilities and generate employment.

Gandhi was speaking at a Panchayati Raj function with representatives from across states. He has two more rallies today, on in Surajpur and another in Kotmi, which will possibly be more focused on Chhattisgarh, with elections six months away.

Amid a high drama last night, when the Supreme Court held a special midnight hearing on a plea filed by the Congress party against BJP’s Yeddyurappa taking oath as CM, the apex court allowed the ceremony to take place while keeping May 18 as the date for the next hearing on the matter.

Yeddyurappa took oath as chief minister of Karnataka in Bengaluru this morning in the presence of the state Governor. The floor test is scheduled to take place a fortnight from now.

