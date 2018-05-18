Karnataka politics: Congress-JD(S) MLAs check into Hyderabad hotels

At least a dozen SUVs and cars bearing Karnataka registration plates arrived with Karnataka PCC members and JD(S) leaders at the Park Hyatt. At least a dozen SUVs and cars bearing Karnataka registration plates arrived with Karnataka PCC members and JD(S) leaders at the Park Hyatt.

Led by Karnataka Congress chief G Parameshwara, 76 Congress and 38 JD(S) MLAs started arriving at Hyderabad from Bengaluru Friday morning. The MLAs started from Bengaluru in two buses belonging to Sharma Travels and SRS Travels, while some chose to drove down in their cars. The MLAs took the Kurnool-Hyderabad highway route. Other leaders, including Parameshwara, had already arrived and are putting up at the Park Hyatt.

Congress and JD(S) decided not to go to Kochi after charter planes were apparently denied permission to take-off from Bengaluru Thursday night. The MLAs had decided to go by road to Kochi but eventually decided on Hyderabad. They are under 24×7 protection by a large posse of private security personnel. Follow Yeddyurappa’s Supreme Court test LIVE

While it was expected that all the MLAs would be lodged at Park Hyatt, the hotel management told Telangana police officials who sought information, that only a few rooms were booked. The MLAs are likely to be lodged at two other locations–Taj Krishna and Golconda Resorts. At least a dozen cars bearing Karnataka registration plates arrived with Karnataka PCC members and JD(S) leaders at the Park Hyatt.

While Parmeshwar is making the bookings and stay arrangements, the Congress MLAs are under the tutelage of senior Congress MLA D K Shivakumar. In July last year, Shivakumar had organised the stay of 43 Congress MLAs from Gujarat at a resort in Bengaluru ahead of the Rajya Sabha elections. Shivakumar who arrived in his own car at the Park Hyatt said BJP won’t be able to prove majority.

