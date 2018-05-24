Karnataka Dy CM Parameshwara claims BJP manipulated EVMs

JD(S)’s HD Kumaraswamy and Congress’ G Parameshwara with Governor Vajubhai Vala, after taking oath as Chief Minister and Deputy CM of Karnataka at Vidhana Soudha respectively (Source: AP photo) JD(S)’s HD Kumaraswamy and Congress’ G Parameshwara with Governor Vajubhai Vala, after taking oath as Chief Minister and Deputy CM of Karnataka at Vidhana Soudha respectively (Source: AP photo)

Newly elected Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister G Parameshwara on Thursday alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party had manipulated Electronic Voting Machines in the recently concluded state assembly elections.

Addressing reporters a day after taking oath of office, Parameshwara said: “Some of our leaders and I personally feel EVMs have been manipulated by BJP. Many Congress leaders lost at places even where Congress had a stronghold. We will complain to EC. We urge them to move back to ballot paper.”

The Election Commission (EC) used Voter-Verified Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) machines in the election to the 224-seat assembly.

On election to the Rajarajeshwari Nagar assembly seat, Parameshwara announced that the JD (S) will support the Congress candidate. The Election Commission had deferred the election in RR Nagar after nearly 10,000 voter cards were discovered in a flat in the area. The BJP demanded the EC to countermand the election, claiming that the Congress was behind the scandal. A police case was filed against Congress candidate and sitting MLA Munirathna. The election for Jayanagar seat was also postponed after the death of BJP candidate BN Vijaya Kumar. Elections to the two assembly seats will be held on May 28.

In reply to a question on how he landed the deputy chief minister post, Parameshwara said his caste has nothing to do with it. “I don’t think I got the post of deputy chief minister because I am a Dalit. It is by chance that I am a Dalit,” he said.

Before results for the Karnataka Assembly were announced, then Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said he wouldn’t mind making way for a Dalit chief minister.

