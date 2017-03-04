Karnataka: Congress legislator files police complaint over diary controversy

A Congress legislator, K Govindaraju, has filed a police complaint alleging that some of the items seized by the Income Tax department from his house last year did not belong to him. The seizures included a diary, which allegedly showed payments to the Congress high command.

Police in Indiranagar area of East Bengaluru registered an FIR based on the legislator’s complaint against unknown persons.

The diary that was allegedly seized from his residence in March 2016 had stirred a political controversy in Karnataka, with the state BJP unit claiming that the diary revealed illegal payments of approximately Rs 1,000 crore made by the state Congress unit to the party high command. In the complaint Govindaraju has claimed that I-T officials conducted the search when he was in Goa on March 15, 2016. He has alleged that I-T officials did not follow rules during the search and that the handwriting in the diary is not his. The police have registered a case of creating false evidence, criminal breach of trust, forgery and trespassing on the basis of the legislator’s complaint.