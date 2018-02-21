Karnataka Congress suspends leader over threat video

The incident is alleged to have occurred on February 17. Narayana Swamy is yet to be arrested. (Video grab) The incident is alleged to have occurred on February 17. Narayana Swamy is yet to be arrested. (Video grab)

The Congress has suspended a former block president of the party’s north Bengaluru unit following registration of a police case against him for threatening to set an office of the city corporation on fire to force officials to carry out his work.

Congress president G Parameshwara ordered the suspension of party block leader Narayana Swamy after a video emerged on television channels purportedly showing him threatening to set a Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagar Palike (BBMP) office on fire for failure to finish land documentation work of some of his supporters.

After the video emerged, the BBMP registered a case with the Ramamurthy Nagar police station. The incident is alleged to have occurred on February 17. Narayana Swamy is yet to be arrested.

