Karnataka Congress, BJP target each other over ‘diaries’

Karnataka’s ruling Congress has threatened to release details of a diary allegedly recovered during an income tax (I-T) department raid at a BJP lawmaker’s residence in 2013. The diary has purported details, suggesting that the BJP collected Rs 380 crore while the party was in power in Karnataka in 2008-13.

“The BJP is in power at the Centre. Let them investigate the diary that was found in 2013 in Karnataka in a BJP MLC’s home as well as the diaries found during I-T raids on the Sahara and Birla companies,’’ Congress lawmaker V S Ugrappa said. He referred to the diary allegedly found at former treasurer Lahar Singh’s house and questioned BJP leader B S Yeddyurappa’s “moral authority to question the Congress while living in a glass house’’. Singh has dismissed the diary as bogus, saying it was planted.

Yeddyurappa had earlier alleged that another diary found at the residence of CM Siddaramaiah’s aide, K Govindaraju, during an I-T raid in March 2016 had revealed that Congress leaders had allegedly collected Rs 1,000 crore for the party.

I-T department had reportedly questioned several Karnataka Congress leaders on the basis of initials noted in Govindaraju’s alleged diary. Govindaraju has claimed he had no links with the diary suggesting payments to the Congress high command. Congress leaders questioned on the basis of the initials have denied involvement in fund gathering.

Yeddyurappa had demanded dissolution of assembly over the issue. JD(S) leader H D Kumaraswamy claimed to have documents indicating that Karnataka BJP paid its high command in cheques when the party was in power.