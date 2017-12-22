Karnataka CM hits back at Yogi Adityanath on law and order issue

By: PTI | New Delhi | Updated: December 22, 2017 10:08 pm
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Friday slammed his Uttar Pradesh counterpart Yogi Adityanath for flaying his government on the law and order front, saying, on the contrary, there was lawlessness in UP. “There is no other place in the country where law and order had deteriorated to the extent it has happened in UP and Bihar,” Siddaramaiah was quoted as saying by PTI.
“There is no law there in UP. What will they come and teach us here?” he told reporters at Belagavi. Siddaramaiah’s comments come a day after Adityanath lashed out at the state government, alleging that the way Hindu and BJP workers are being “brutally” killed signified “a state of anarchy.”
The chief minister also criticised Adityanath for accusing the Congress of “insulting” India’s rich tradition by showing respect to the 18th century Mysore ruler Tipu Sultan, whose birth anniversary celebrations by the government had triggered a controversy. “What is my name- Siddarama, there is Rama in my name. We celebrate Rama jayanti, Hanuma jayanti, also Tippu jayanti,” Siddaramaiah said.
Listing ‘jayantis’ of various social reformers, religious and historical leaders like Basava, Kittur Rani Chennamma, Valmiki and Kanakadas observed by the state government, he said “We celebrate jayantis of every one.” Speaking at the “Parivarthana Yatra” rally, organised by the state BJP in Hubballi yesterday, Adityanath had called Karnataka “the land of Hanuman” and home of valour and courage which was ruled by the erstwhile Vijayanagara empire.
It was unfortunate that the Congress “instead of worshiping Hanuman and Vijayanagara was worshiping Tipu Sultan,” he had said.
For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App
- Dec 23, 2017 at 8:46 amWhy is Yogi hardly ever in his state? First you do something in UP where children dying jn hospitals due to lack of treatment facility, people get lynched and women get raped at drop of what and this guy is giving sermons to states like karnataka, what a joke. The only thing BJP wants is a communal problem in the state so they can get votes. That has been their template which they want repeat. Innocent people will and BJP enjoys power. It should not be allowed in KarnatakaReply
- Dec 23, 2017 at 2:38 amWhy we have to be divided on the basis of religion? Why we have to be taken for a ride? Why can not we run the election on development and human issues? Do we have less issues in Bangalore - the science capital of India? I don't understand. Please attack the issues and don't attack our core values. Historical things happened. Nobody is perfect in the world. We all worship , we all respect Tipu Sultan......but those are not the issues that Karnataka is facing. Karnataka needs uniform development and lot of other things. So many things can become major election issues other than petty religion. Please stop this nonsense.Reply
- Dec 23, 2017 at 2:39 amwroshipReply
- Dec 23, 2017 at 2:39 amworship hanu man. Missed the word.Reply
- Dec 22, 2017 at 11:41 pmMr Rogi.. this is not your lawlessness UP... this is Karnataka with Siddramaya the powerful leader. This is land of secular people who live peacefully with all the different religion and faith. Don't play your dirty tricks here.. Tipu was a first freedom fighter of India and the whole world respects the Tiger of Mysore. Take your jokers and don't ever come to KA again and ppl of U.P will throw you and your party out of power in next elections. I urge all the true citizens of India to stand against this communal party and teach them a lesson.Reply