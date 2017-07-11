Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah rules out revamp of cabinet

“No major surgery. Neither major nor minor, there is no surgery at all. Only vacant places will be filled up,” Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said “No major surgery. Neither major nor minor, there is no surgery at all. Only vacant places will be filled up,” Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Wednesday ruled out any major revamp of his cabinet and said three positions that are vacant will be filled up soon. “No major surgery. Neither major nor minor, there is no surgery at all. Only vacant places will be filled up,” he said when asked about “major surgery” of the cabinet. Speaking to reporters in Kalaburgi, more than 600 km from here, he said, “There are three posts that are vacant, they will be filled up.”

Siddaramaiah had recently said he will soon be meeting the party high-command to discuss the cabinet expansion. Three posts are lying vacant following Home Minister G Parameshwara’s resignation on his continuation as Congress party’s state unit chief, Excise Minister H Y Meti’S exit after being stung by an alleged sex CD scandal and the death of Cooperation Minister Mahadev Prasad.

This would be Siddaramaiah government’s last cabinet expansion ahead of assembly elections due early next year. Looking for retaining power, the Congress has announced that Siddaramaiah would be its face for the polls.

