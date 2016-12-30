Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah meets PM Modi to discuss rising drought situation in the state

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. (File) Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. (File)

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramiah on Friday said that he, along with a delegation comprising of Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge and other state ministers, met with Prime Minister Narendra Modi to discuss the severe drought situation in the state. The CM said that the ongoing drought in the worst the state has seen in last 15 years. “This drought is the worst one in 15 years with no water in the reservoirs, dried up tanks and serious drinking water problems,” he said.

Giving details regarding their requirments, Siddaramaiah said, “We submitted two memorandums to Government of India seeking Rs 4,702 crores and Rs 386 crores as per norms to deal with situation.”

Karnataka is reeling under successive years of drought, and the state government has already declared 139 talukas in 29 districts as drought-hit. Last week, the Karnataka CM said that the state has incurred a loss of Rs 25000 crore this year. “Also due to floods in certain parts, the loss is to the tune of Rs 386 crore. We have sought relief from the central government. Other than that, the state government has also released money for drought relief,” he said.