Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah hits back at PM Modi

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah

A day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi called the tenure of the Congress in Karnataka “rule of criminals” and the government a “ten per cent government”, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Monday responded by saying that Karnataka had emerged as the No 1 state in the country for investors due to the rule of law.

“He has demeaned his position as Prime Minister with ill-founded accusations about Karnataka. He is not just Narendra Modi of the BJP but the PM of the country. If law and order was bad and corruption rampant, will the state be No 1 in the country for investments? Will people invest in a state where law and order is bad?” Siddaramaiah said.

“When we came to power in 2013, Karnataka was No 11 in terms of investments. According to data of the central government, Karnataka is No 1 for investments for 2016 and 2017,” he said. In terms of crime rates as per records of the NCRB, states with the highest crime incidences are all BJP-ruled, like UP, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra and Rajasthan, and crime rate in the country under the NDA has increased compared to what it was under UPA, he said. “With bad intentions, for political reasons, with the elections in mind and in an effort to cover up the past sins of the BJP, including corruption, they have commented in this manner,” he said.

Targeting the Prime Minister, he said, “When he was the CM of Gujarat, 2,000 people died in riots in the state. Is there law and order in Haryana? There is no protection for minorities in states where they have come to power.” “Why did Amit Shah go to jail, have people forgotten this? The BJP president was accused in a murder case. They have made him the national president of the BJP,” he added. Addressing a BJP rally in Bengaluru on Sunday, the Prime Minister had said, “While the BJP government is trying to take the country forward, the Congress government in Karnataka is taking the state backwards… Instead of rule of law what is visible is rule of criminals.”

