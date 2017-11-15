Karnataka: CM Siddaramaiah displeased over Congress MLA’s thin presence in legislature session

K Siddaramaiah K Siddaramaiah

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah today expressed displeasure over Congress legislators and Ministers being absent from the proceedings of the Assembly during the ongoing winter session here.

He asked MLAs to “actively” participate in the proceedings and give a fitting reply to allegations and remarks being made by the opposition against the government. Siddaramaiah made the remarks as he chaired a meeting of the Congress Legislature Party at Suvarna Vidhana Soudha in this border district with Maharashtra, party sources said.

Pointing out that this would be the last session of his government at Belagavi, he said the opposition did not have any issues and are raising certain points for political reasons. On the minister K J George issue also, the opposition was playing politics, he charged. Leaders of their own party (BJP) both at Centre and state were facing several cases, Siddaramaiah was quoted as saying.

George has been booked by CBI in a case related to the death of a police official M K Ganapathy. Ganapathy (51) was found hanging from a ceiling fan in a room at a lodge in Madikeri on July 7 last year, with the mystery surrounding it raising a huge controversy.

Prior to the alleged suicide, Ganapathy had told a local TV channel in an interview that the then Home Minister George and two senior police officers A M Prasad and Pranab Mohanty would be responsible “if anything happens to me”.

Stating that the BJP was raking up old issues, the Chief Minister also told his party MLAs to actively participate in the session and counter the opposition’s charges.

