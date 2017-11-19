Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah dismisses claims of Pramod Madhwaraj joining BJP

Top Stories
Pramod Madhwaraj himself had clarified several times that he would not join the BJP, the Chief Minister told reporters in Mangaluru.

By: PTI | Published:November 19, 2017 9:32 pm
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Sunday dismissed reported the claim of BJP that state minister Pramod Madhwaraj was going to join the saffron party.

The BJP was ‘purposefully’ spreading rumours about the Udupi district-in-charge Minister Madhwaraj joining the party. The minister himself had clarified several times that he would not join the BJP, the Chief Minister told reporters in Mangaluru. He was responding to a question in this regard.

Madhwaraj and another minister U T Khader, Mohiuddin Bava MLA, Ivan D’Souza MLC and mayor Kavita Sanil were among those present during Siddaramaiah’s media interaction at the airport here.

