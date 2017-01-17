Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah asks police to work with greater responsibility

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. (File) Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. (File)

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah Monday asked the state police to demonstrate more professionalism in their functioning and focus on crime prevention in the wake of recent incidents showing the police in a bad light.

Speaking at the annual conference of senior state police officers, which is held every year to take stock of the functioning of the police department, the CM called in question the lack of police patrolling on the streets of cities like Bengaluru despite the force being provided the best of vehicles for patrol and duty requirements.

Siddaramaiah said that incidents like the alleged molestation of a young girl on a street in east Bengaluru on New Year’s Day could have been prevented if the police were regularly patrolling the streets. “In every police station officers have to work with greater responsibility. They must be aware of the activities of criminals in their jurisdiction. If you watch their activities, crimes can be controlled,” he said.