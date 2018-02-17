Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah announces sops for farmers, students in poll year

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah (Express file photo) Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah (Express file photo)

In tune with the populist note he has struck throughout his five-year tenure, Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah unveiled a fresh slew of initiatives intended to appeal to voters ahead of the state elections, scheduled in two months time, in the final budget of his tenure presented on Friday.

The new measures include a direct income opportunity for 70 lakh dryland farmers at the rate of Rs 5,000 per hectare, free bus travel for the nearly 19.6 lakh government students in the state, free gas connections with a stove and two refills for 30 lakh rural homes, and a universal health coverage scheme.

While the Chief Minister was widely expected to announce a pay hike for government employees as per the recommendations of the sixth state pay commission, he did not announce any allocation for the pay hike despite stating it will cost the state Rs 10,508 crore. As part of new tax measures, Siddaramaiah proposed an increase in the existing rates of additional excise duty on Indian liquor by 8 per cent.

Announcing the new direct income for dryland farmers, he said the funds, which will be directly transferred to bank accounts of farmers, was a “bold step” and “a small effort of the government to show its indebtedness to farmers”.

The universal health coverage scheme, called Arogya Karnataka Yojane, will be started this month and will be taken across the state by the end of the year “in order to make primary and specific secondary, tertiary treatment available to all people of the state”. The Congress government also announced a change in income limit for members of backward classes to avail of reservation in jobs. The new limit is Rs 8 lakh per annum instead of the current Rs 6 lakh.

For the first time, a Rs 200-crore allocation has been made for programmes for Christians. In Bengaluru, the government has proposed conversion of all roads into cement roads in the next five years under a “white topping” scheme that is being currently undertaken on a few main roads. The CM also listed other schemes that have been implemented by his government, inlcuding “Annabhagya (free distribution of rice), Ksheeradhare (subsidy for milk), Vidyasiri (hostel facility).

