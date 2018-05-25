Follow Us:
Friday, May 25, 2018
  • Karnataka CM Kumaraswamy floor test LIVE UPDATES: JD(S)-Congress govt faces trust vote, BJP fields nominee for Speaker’s post

Karnataka CM Kumaraswamy Floor Test LIVE UPDATES: The JDS-Congress combine has 118 MLAs (JDS 37, Congress 78 and three others) in the 222-member House where 112 is a simple majority, while the BJP has 104 seats.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: May 25, 2018 8:35:05 am
Karnataka Floor Test LIVE UPDATES: Following a tumultuous sequence of events over the last 10 days, the newly formed JD(S)-Congress coalition government in Karnataka under Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy will face a trust vote on Friday to prove majority in the Karnataka Assembly.

In the 222-member House where 112 is a simple majority, the JDS-Congress combine has 118 MLAs (JDS 37, Congress 78 and three others), while the BJP has 104 seats. The Assembly will conduct an election to pick a new Speaker before the vote of confidence is tabled. The Congress has nominated former speaker K R Ramesh Kumar as its candidate, while the BJP has picked veteran legislator S Suresh Kumar.

The JDS-Congress government replaced the B S Yeddyurappa-led BJP government, which assumed office on May 17 and exited two days later after failing to muster the numbers for a simple majority. The JDS-Congress coalition was forged after the Assembly polls of May 12 threw up a hung verdict.

    08:35 (IST) 25 May 2018
    Kumaraswamy readies for floor test

    Karnataka Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy is widely expected to sail through the floor test, barring any unforeseeable events.  In the 222-member House where 112 is a simple majority, the JDS-Congress combine has 118 MLAs (JDS 37, Congress 78 and three others), while the BJP has 104 seats.

    the Urdu Press: Karnataka drama Bengaluru: Newly sworn-in Karnataka Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy with Karnataka former chief minister & Congress leader Siddaramaiah during the swearing-in ceremony of JD(S)-Congress coalition government, in Bengaluru, on Wednesday. (PTI Photo)

    After the assembly elections delivered a fractured mandate, Governor Vajubhai Vala initially asked the BJP to form a government and prove its majority in 15 days. The Congress then approached the Supreme Court against the Governor’s move and the apex court directed that a floor test be conducted on May 19. Yeddyurappa resigned ahead of the trust vote after sensing that his party did not have the numbers to prove its majority.

    The Governor invited Kumaraswamy to form the government on May 19 after Yeddyurappa’s resignation and gave the new coalition 15 days to prove its majority. Kumaraswamy was sworn in as CM Wednesday along with Parameshwara at a ceremony attended by a galaxy of Opposition leaders.

