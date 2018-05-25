Karnataka CM Kumaraswamy floor test LIVE UPDATES: JD(S)-Congress govt faces trust vote, BJP fields nominee for Speaker’s post

Karnataka Floor Test LIVE UPDATES: Following a tumultuous sequence of events over the last 10 days, the newly formed JD(S)-Congress coalition government in Karnataka under Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy will face a trust vote on Friday to prove majority in the Karnataka Assembly.
In the 222-member House where 112 is a simple majority, the JDS-Congress combine has 118 MLAs (JDS 37, Congress 78 and three others), while the BJP has 104 seats. The Assembly will conduct an election to pick a new Speaker before the vote of confidence is tabled. The Congress has nominated former speaker K R Ramesh Kumar as its candidate, while the BJP has picked veteran legislator S Suresh Kumar.
The JDS-Congress government replaced the B S Yeddyurappa-led BJP government, which assumed office on May 17 and exited two days later after failing to muster the numbers for a simple majority. The JDS-Congress coalition was forged after the Assembly polls of May 12 threw up a hung verdict.
Highlights
