Karnataka: Kumaraswamy promises stable govt; Sonia, Rahul to attend swearing-in ceremony

Karnataka JD(S) chief H D Kumaraswamy, who is all set to take oath as the Karnataka chief minister, met alliance partners and Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi on Monday evening. The meeting was aimed at finalising the modalities of government formation and ministerial berth sharing between the post-poll allies, JD(S) and Congress. Kumaraswamy, who will be sworn in as the chief minister of Karnataka on May 23, also met his pre-poll ally BSP chief Mayawati, whose party bagged one seat in the state.

In his meeting with the Congress leaders Sonia and Rahul, Kumaraswamy discussed the issue of Cabinet formation and the division of ministerial positions between the two parties. Congress is known to have suggested the idea of two deputy chief minister’s for the numerically strong party in order to strike a balance with the JD(S). However, the latter is believed to be against this proposal. KPCC chief G Parameshwara is among the potential candidates for the deputy chief minister’s post.

Following the 20-minute long meeting, which took place at Rahul Gandhi’s Tughlak Lane residence, Kumaraswamy said that he has invited Sonia and Rahul Gandhi for the swearing-in ceremony in Bengaluru. “I wanted to show my respect and regards to Gandhi family. That’s why I came here. I requested them further presence in oath taking ceremony. Both of them agreed to be present at the oath-taking ceremony,” ANI quoted him saying. AICC in-charge of Karnataka K C Venugopal was also present at the meeting.

Ahead of the meeting, Kumaraswamy spoke to media. “There is no bargain. We will cordially work out things. We must work together. I am here to take their(Congress leaders) advice,” he said. He further assured that the JD(S)-Congress alliance will give a stable government in the state. “We are going to give a stable government. All these issues are not yet discussed. We have not discussed any future course of action,” said the JD(S) leader.

Kumaraswamy is expected to face the floor test in the state Assembly, within 24 hours of being sworn in. The MLAs of both the alliance partners, JD(S) and Congress, meanwhile, will stay confined to their hotels till the floor test, PTI reported.

Karnataka assembly polls, held on May 12, threw up a fractured verdict, with the BJP emerged as the single-largest party in the Karnataka polls winning 104 seats. However, the saffron party fell short of a simple majority. Kumaraswamy staked claim to the government immediately after BJP’s B S Yeddyurappa announced his resignation. He met Governor Vajubhai Vala on Saturday evening who invited the coalition to form the government in the state.

Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee president G Parameshwara, expressing his apprehensions about the difficulties that lie ahead of the coalition government in the state, said, “I do understand the sentiments of many people that we should not have gone with the JD(S). But there was a need to stop the BJP from coming to power again in Karnataka. Keeping this in mind, our seniors took a decision to support the JD(S). We all must accept their decision,” he said.

“We may see difficult times ahead. We are visualising the challenges ahead, but we need to bear all the hardship to build a strong party,” the KPCC chief said.

JD (S) CM candidate HD Kumaraswamy with BSP Supremo Mayawati at her residence in New Delhi. (Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal) JD (S) CM candidate HD Kumaraswamy with BSP Supremo Mayawati at her residence in New Delhi. (Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal)

Meanwhile, BJP chief Amit Shah, justifying the party’s bid to form the government in Karnataka, said it would have been against the mandate of the southern state if they had not done it. “The mandate given by people of Karnataka was against Congress. There was no confusion about it. If we had not staked claim to form govt, it would have been against the mandate of Karnataka’s people,” Shah said while addressing a press conference in party office in New Delhi.

Shah also asked the Congress to explain to the people of Karnataka why they were celebrating even when most of their ministers had lost the election. “Only Congress and JD(S) are celebrating, people of Karnataka are not (celebrating),” he told reporters.

Taking a swipe at the rival party, Shah said the Congress has found a new way of portraying defeat as its victory, adding that he hopes this new definition of victory continues till 2019 as it will benefit the BJP.

