Karnataka CID to probe cops ‘pocketing’ seizure money

A CID probe was ordered by Karnataka Police after a businessman accused an assistant commissioner of police, a police inspector and four of their subordinates — all attached to the Crime Branch of Bengaluru Police — of pocketing Rs 21.5 lakh in new currency notes following the seizure of Rs 72.5 lakh from him.

The businessman, N Satish from Davangere in central Karnataka, and one of his relatives had filed a complaint to Bengaluru Police Commissioner N S Megharikh on December 16, alleging that ACP Venkatesh Prasanna, Inspector Ramesh Rao and four other policemen had seized Rs 72.5 lakh from them on November 28 but they reported Rs 51 lakh as the seizure amount to the Income Tax officials.

“The police team threatened us of dire consequences if we revealed the truth. We have already submitted documents to prove the source of money to the I-T officials. We want legal action against the police officers,” the businessman said.

The businessman had also approached Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Tuesday.