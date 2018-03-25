Karnataka: Centre nod to rename Gulbarga railway station as Kalaburgi

The state government, while recommending the change in name of the station, is learnt to have presented it as long-standing demand of Kannadigas. (Express Photo by Nirmal Harindran/Files/Representational) The state government, while recommending the change in name of the station, is learnt to have presented it as long-standing demand of Kannadigas. (Express Photo by Nirmal Harindran/Files/Representational)

The Centre has cleared the Siddaramiah’s government proposal to rename Gulbarga railway station as Kalaburgi. While the Karnataka government’s proposals for a separate national flag and exclusive religion status for Lingayats are yet to be taken up by the Union home ministry, the approval for renaming the railway station was given following a no-objection from the Intelligence Bureau, Geographical Survey of India and Department of Post and Ministry of Earth Sciences, officials said.

The state government, while recommending the change in name of the station, is learnt to have presented it as long-standing demand of Kannadigas. It suggested that after the renaming of the district as Kalaburgi, the state administration is of the view that the name of the station also be altered, officials said while quoting the Karnataka government’s communication.

The state government was informed about the Centre’s decision to grant clearance, the officials said. “The state government will be required to bring a notification citing the reasons for change in name following which the Ministry of Railways will be required to make necessary changes in its records,” the official said.

Kalaburagi was ruled by the Nizam of Hyderabad before independence. Located in the northern part of Karnataka, it was a district of the Hyderabad Karnataka region.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App