Karnataka: CBI registers FIR against KJ George, two others in DSP suicide case

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Thursday registered an FIR against Karnataka minister K J George in connection with suicide of Deputy SP M K Ganapathy, reported PTI. Former IGP (Lokayukta) Pranov Mohanty and ADGP (state intelligence) A M Prasad have also been named in the FIR.

The FIR comes more than a week after Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah rejected opposition BJP’s demand for a probe into the case that led to the exit of KJ George as a minister. George had resigned shortly after a court at Madikeri in Kodagu district directed police to register an FIR against him and two top police officers in connection with alleged suicide of 51-year old M K Ganapathy. Mangaluru DySP Ganapathy’s body was found hanging from the ceiling fan in a room at a lodge in Madikeri on July 7.

Hours before his death, in an interview to a local TV channel, he had said George and A M Prasad (IG-Intelligence) and Pranab Mohanty (IGP-Lokayukta) were harassing him and they would be responsible “if anything happens to me.”

