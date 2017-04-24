Karnataka: TDP MP Nimmala Kristappa son allegedly vandalises toll booth, booked

Karnataka:TDP MP Nimmala Kristappa’s son vandalised Bagespalli toll gate after staff stopped his vehicle. (ANI) Karnataka:TDP MP Nimmala Kristappa’s son vandalised Bagespalli toll gate after staff stopped his vehicle. (ANI)

Telugu Desam Party MP Nimmala Kristappa’s son, Ambarish, was caught on CCTV camera vandalising Bagespalli toll gate on Monday. According to news agency ANI, the toll gate operators have filed a case against Ambarish. As per reports, Ambarish was asked to stop the car at the gate, which prompted the reaction.

In the footage, the minister’s son is purported;y seen shattering glasses along with his accomplices who were in the car with him. Four men are seen in the video coming out of the car in anger and intimidating the staff by banging the glass windows and doors. According to a report, a case has been reported with the police who have taken the accounts of eyewitness and are assessing the situation. The police have also collected the CCTV footage as evidence.

