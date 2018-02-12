On campaign trail, Rahul Gandhi stops for ‘mirchi bhajji’, tea in Karnataka

Rahul Gandhi in Karnataka. (Source: INCIndia/Twitter) Rahul Gandhi in Karnataka. (Source: INCIndia/Twitter)

Taking a break during his campaign in poll-bound Karnataka, Congress president Rahul Gandhi relished local snack “mirchi bhajji” and tea at a roadside eatery at Kalamala, near here, on Monday. After addressing the villagers, who were facing drinking water problems, Gandhi, along with state Congress leaders, visited the eatery and had “mirchi bhajji”, puffed rice and tea, served by the owner, Maramma.

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Congress leader in the Lok Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge and state party chief G Parameshwara were with Gandhi. Sitting between Siddaramaiah and Veerappa Moily, the Congress president was all smiles while enjoying the snack and talking to the party leaders.

He was also seen speaking to the party’s Karnataka in-charge, K C Venugopal, state minister D K Shivakumar and Kharge with a smile on his face. After the snack-break, Gandhi paid the bill and boarded the customised bus to resume his poll campaign.

The Congress president is on the third day of his four-day “Janashirvad Yatra”, covering the Hyderabad-Karnataka region comprising the Bidar, Yadgir, Raichur, Koppal, Ballari and Kalaburagi districts, which were part of the Nizam-ruled Hyderabad state till 1948.

