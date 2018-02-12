On campaign trail, Rahul Gandhi stops for ‘mirchi bhajji’, tea in Karnataka

Taking a break during his campaign in poll-bound Karnataka, Congress president Rahul Gandhi relished local snack “mirchi bhajji” and tea at a roadside eatery at Kalamala, near here, on Monday. After addressing the villagers, who were facing drinking water problems, Gandhi, along with state Congress leaders, visited the eatery and had “mirchi bhajji”, puffed rice and tea, served by the owner, Maramma.
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Congress leader in the Lok Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge and state party chief G Parameshwara were with Gandhi. Sitting between Siddaramaiah and Veerappa Moily, the Congress president was all smiles while enjoying the snack and talking to the party leaders.
He was also seen speaking to the party’s Karnataka in-charge, K C Venugopal, state minister D K Shivakumar and Kharge with a smile on his face. After the snack-break, Gandhi paid the bill and boarded the customised bus to resume his poll campaign.
The Congress president is on the third day of his four-day “Janashirvad Yatra”, covering the Hyderabad-Karnataka region comprising the Bidar, Yadgir, Raichur, Koppal, Ballari and Kalaburagi districts, which were part of the Nizam-ruled Hyderabad state till 1948.
For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App
- Feb 12, 2018 at 7:07 pmKARNATAKA is the only major state left in hand of CONGRESS party which will be ousted after assembly elections due to massive corruption and worst governance since independence. Even then shameless and corrupt Rahul is giving a certificate of CORRUPTION FREE govt in the state. Now there will be a complete washout of Congress from the map of INDIA. Rahul Gandhi's certificate of Corruption free Siddarmaaih govt will further dent the image of Congress badly which will ensure complete ouster of the party from this state after assembly elections.Reply
- Feb 12, 2018 at 6:56 pmRahul Gandhi has become both realist and realistic . This will help him to garner crowd, popularity and votes . He is focused .Reply
- Feb 12, 2018 at 6:41 pmThe more Appu eats what ever comes in his way , the better it is for the party since 2019 election will see the end of the party that mahatma wanted to dismantle.Reply