Karnataka Cabinet expansion: There is tension but confident Congress will take right decision, says Kumaraswamy

Karnataka Chief Minister and Janata Dal (Secular) leader H D Kumaraswamy on Friday admitted that there is tension with the alliance partner Congress over the allocation of portfolios but also expressed confidence that the grand old party would take the right decision to sort out the differences.

“Yes, there is some tension there (in the Congress) but I am confident that the Congress leaders will take the right decision,” Kumaraswamy told news agency ANI.

The CM’s remarks came a day after several senior Congress leaders held a meeting at former Water Resources Minister MB Patil’s home to discuss denial of Cabinet berths to the party. The meeting was attended by MLAs such as MTB Nagaraj, Satish Jharkiholi, and Roshan Baig.

According to PTI, former minister HK Patil also held a similar meeting and demanded that the party high command take appropriate steps to address the grievances of the legislators.

Congress leader D K Shivakumar on Friday said, “It is obvious that the senior leaders were hurt. The party has kept all options open to fill the vacancies and it will be done soon. I have belied in the party high command. We have to build confidence among party workers.”

On Wednesday, the JD(S)-Congress alliance government inducted 25 ministers in the first major Cabinet expansion ever since Kumaraswamy was sworn in as chief minister on May 23. Fourteen ministers are from the Congress, nine from JD (S) and one each from the Bahujan Samaj Party and the KPJP.

After the declaration of the Karnataka Assembly Elections results, the Congress had decided to go into an alliance with the JD(S) and had announced to offer unconditional support to the party.

