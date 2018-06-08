Karnataka Cabinet expansion: Kumaraswamy retains Finance, Dy CM assigned Home

Karnataka Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy and his deputy G Parameshwara at Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru Friday. (PTI Photo/File) Karnataka Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy and his deputy G Parameshwara at Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru Friday. (PTI Photo/File)

Karnataka Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy allocated portfolios to his ministers on Friday night, keeping Finance with himself, while giving Home department to his deputy G Parameshwara. The Karnataka CM retained 11 portfolios even as he allocated the portfolios after intense bargaining between the coalition partners, reports PTI.

CM Kumaraswamy will be in charge of Finance, Energy and Excise department apart from the ones which were not assigned to anybody. The Deputy CM takes charge of the Bengaluru development ministry — which controls both the Bengaluru Development Authority and the local corporation — and the Home portfolio.

#Karnataka CM HD Kumaraswamy retains 11 portfolios including Dept of Finance. Dy CM G Parameshwara to keep Home dept excluding Intelligence Wing. Congress’ DK Shivakumar given Major & Medium irrigation from Water Sources Dept & Medical education from Family & Welfare department pic.twitter.com/cEv7d65Wzo — ANI (@ANI) June 8, 2018

H D Revanna, older brother of Kumaraswamy, has been allotted the public works department which he had held twice in previous governments too. Congress leader KJ George has been given Heavy Industries portfolio along with the Sugar department. Congress’ DK Shivakumar has been allotted two portfolios.

Kumaraswamy had earlier admitted that there were tensions with the Congress ministers over allocation of portfolios and had held several meetings to sort out the differences. Some Congress MLAs were were unhappy with the cabinet expansion and showed their dissent to the party high command and this affected the seat allocation agreement between the two parties.

While forming the alliance, both Congress and JD(U) had agreed to share the 34 portfolios with the Congress getting 22 and the JD(S) 12, including the chief minister’s post. Now the cabinet strength stands at 27 with CM Kumaraswamy and deputy CM G Parameshwara holding key roles. Seven ministries are still vacant, the Congress has left six in its share while the JD(S) has left one.

