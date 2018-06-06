Karnataka Cabinet expansion: Congress, JD(S) and lone BSP minister take oath

(From left) Former Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah, MP K C Venugopal, CM H D Kumaraswamy and Deputy CM Parameshwara. Congress and JD(S), which are in alliance in Karnataka, have been assigned 22 and 12 Cabinet berths respectively (PTI Photo/File) (From left) Former Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah, MP K C Venugopal, CM H D Kumaraswamy and Deputy CM Parameshwara. Congress and JD(S), which are in alliance in Karnataka, have been assigned 22 and 12 Cabinet berths respectively (PTI Photo/File)

In the first expansion of the Karnataka Cabinet under Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy, ministers from the Congress and JD(S), which are in alliance in the state, were sworn in Wednesday afternoon. One BSP MLA, N Mahesh, is also likely to take the oath — he will be the first representative of the party to be given a berth outside Uttar Pradesh.

The Congress, which reportedly struggled to finalise names on Tuesday, has picked ministers keeping in mind caste equations and regional considerations. The JDS, meanwhile, has chosen ministers on the basis of seniority. The parties are likely to keep a couple of berths vacant to ease dissidence, reported The Indian Express.

The Congress has put forth the names of D K Shivakumar, who was instrumental in stitching together the alliance with JD(S), apart from R V Deshpande, H K Patil, Shamanuru Shivashankarappa, K J George, Krishna Byre Gowda, Rajashekar Patil, Shivanand Patil, Priyanka Kharge, U T Khadar, Zamir Ahmed Khan, Puttaranga Shetty and Shivashankara Reddy.

JD(S) ministers include H R Revanna, G T Deve Gowda, Bandappa Kashampur, C S Puttaraji, Venkatrao Nadagowda, H K Kumaraswamy and S R Mahesh.

Karnataka Pragnyavantha Janatha Party (KPJP)’s Jayamala Shankar is also likely to be given a berth. BSP MLA N Mahesh has been allotted one from JD(S)’s quota.

The May 12 Assembly elections have thrown up a fractured verdict, with the Congress winning 77 seats and the JD(S) 37. The BJP had emerged as the single-largest party with 104 seats. After forming a post-poll alliance, the Congress has been assigned 22 berths and JD(S) 12.

