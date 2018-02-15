Karnataka: At least three killed in building collapse, many feared trapped

The building is located on Sarjapur Road, according to ANI. (Source: ANI) The building is located on Sarjapur Road, according to ANI. (Source: ANI)

At least three construction workers were killed and many others feared trapped after an under construction building collapsed in Karnataka’s Kasuvanahalli, according to media reports.

“Three people have died. One person is in critically injured. There are still some persons trapped under the debris. Rescue operations are underway,” Mayor Sampath Raj told The News Minute.

At least 15 construction are feared trapped under the building debris. Visuals released by news agency ANI on Thursday showed fire personnel pulling them out of the rubble. The building, which is located on Sarjapur Road, allegedly violated several construction norms. According to reports, permission was granted for the construction of only three floors. The owner of the building allegedly raised the building height to five floors.

More details are awaited.

